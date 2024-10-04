Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $521.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

