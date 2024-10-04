Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Regions Financial by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Regions Financial by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 107,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.43 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

