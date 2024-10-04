ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) is Unique Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Unique Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,093 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 3.0% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $88.20 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $90.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.