933 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $254.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $258.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.98.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

