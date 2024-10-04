SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.7% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $563.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

