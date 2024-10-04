Pacific Wealth Management Buys New Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Viasat makes up approximately 0.1% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viasat by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viasat by 8.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

