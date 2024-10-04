Pacific Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,979,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average of $168.81.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

