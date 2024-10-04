Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Raised by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,929,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

COWZ stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

