Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Sysco by 185.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Sysco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 130,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.12 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

