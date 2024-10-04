Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $264.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $269.69.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

