KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

