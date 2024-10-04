VERITY Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,233 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

