VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 802,973 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.