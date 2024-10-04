Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.34. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

