iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lessened by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

