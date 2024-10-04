Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 44,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.