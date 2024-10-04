Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 12,600 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 0.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 164,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.