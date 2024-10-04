iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $82.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.