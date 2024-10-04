VERITY Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

