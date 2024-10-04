VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 708 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 26.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,625,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $280.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.73. The firm has a market cap of $420.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

