4,700 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

