VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $4.07 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

