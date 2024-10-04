Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Up 1.1 %

CCJ opened at $49.97 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

