60,797 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Purchased by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,372,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,261 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 141,803 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,063,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $28.34 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.