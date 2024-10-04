Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,159 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,653,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,318,000 after purchasing an additional 326,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,587,000 after purchasing an additional 795,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,453,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,288,000 after buying an additional 264,056 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $29.86 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

