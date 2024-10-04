Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $481.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $469.07 and its 200 day moving average is $461.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

