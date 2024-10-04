Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $589.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.