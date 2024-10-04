Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

