Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 704,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 239,840 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

