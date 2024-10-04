Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 4.4% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $151.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The stock has a market cap of $278.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.