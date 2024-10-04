Czech National Bank Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 801.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $284.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $285.67. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

