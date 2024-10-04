Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

