Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.35 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.63 and a 200-day moving average of $316.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,732 shares of company stock worth $130,785,557. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.26.

Get Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.