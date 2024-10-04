Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.88.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

ETN opened at $326.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.