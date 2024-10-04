Czech National Bank Has $22.07 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Czech National Bank decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $288.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.84 and a 200-day moving average of $265.54. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

