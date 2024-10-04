Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after buying an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

