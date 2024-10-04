Czech National Bank Has $25.23 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $351.61 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.38 and its 200-day moving average is $343.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.37.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

