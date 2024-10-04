Czech National Bank Buys 8,249 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Shares of MDT opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

