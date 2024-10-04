Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,885.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 185,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

