Czech National Bank Purchases 1,572 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $208.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.82 and a 1-year high of $209.26.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

