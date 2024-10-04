Czech National Bank Buys 13,918 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NIKE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

