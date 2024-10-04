Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

