Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.18.

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PGR opened at $252.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $138.69 and a one year high of $260.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

