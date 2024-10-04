Czech National Bank Buys 94,312 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,312 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

