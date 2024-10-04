Czech National Bank Has $32.83 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $32,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 185,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 105,239 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in RTX by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 323,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 104,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $125.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

