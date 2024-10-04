Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Stock Price Down 23.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Down 23.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

