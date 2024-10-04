Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,913,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,807% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Uranium Royalty Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.
Uranium Royalty Company Profile
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.
