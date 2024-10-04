Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned approximately 1.34% of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

