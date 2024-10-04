AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 11,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $425.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.39.
About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF
The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.
