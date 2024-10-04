HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 2,743,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

